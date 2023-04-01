COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A family in Colleton County is displaced after a fire caused heavy damage to their home Thursday evening.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, units were dispatched to a fire at the end of Gopher Lane at 6:13 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a single-story block home involved with flames visible from the roof in the rear of the home.

The homeowner told officials he was outside when a neighbor alerted him to the fire.

Reports say the homeowner attempted to extinguish the fire.

Firefighter-Paramedics treated the man for smoke inhalation at the scene, then transported him to the Trauma Center at MUSC.