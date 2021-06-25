Family offering $100K reward for information that leads to arrest in Murdaugh double homicide

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Family members are offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the double homicide of Margaret and Paul Murdaugh.

Both Alex and Buster Murdaugh announced Friday they are offering a $100K reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for killing the mother and son earlier this month at their Colleton County property.

“I want to thank everyone for the incredible love and support that we have received over the last few weeks,” said Alex Murdaugh, husband and father of the victims. “Now is the time to bring justice for Maggie and Paul. Buster and I, along with Maggie’s mother, father and our entire family, ask that anyone with helpful information immediately call the SLED tip line or Crime Stoppers.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division established a tip line for information in the double homicide case – those who may have information can all 803-896-2605. The line is being monitored 24 hours a day.

The law firm of Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick, will administer the reward.

“The total reward amount is $100,000 and will be allocated equally among all persons who provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these crimes,” a spokesperson said.