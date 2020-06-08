Live Now
Fatal collision on I-95 Northbound

Colleton County News

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A victim from a crash on I-95 at mile marker 52 has succumbed to their injuries on Sunday night.

The crash originally occurred on May 26, 2020 at 10:00 PM.

According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the vehicle was heading north on I-95 and then ran off the road to the right and overturned into a ditch.

Tidwell reports that the driver was wearing a seat belt and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was originally taken to Colleton Medical Center and then later taken to Trident Medical Center.

The passenger was pronounced deceased Sunday night.

