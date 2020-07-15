Fatal fire under investigation in Walterboro, officials say

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a fire Wednesday morning in Walterboro.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire just after 10:00 a.m. on Iris Drive, where they located a single-story detached garage/workshop that was on fire.

Officials say a victim was found while crews worked to extinguish the flames. That person has not yet been identified.

SLED was called in to assist the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and coroner’s office with the investigation, which is standard procedure when a death occurs during a fire.

A county spokesperson said this is the first fire fatality to happen in Colleton County since May of 2018.

Count on us for updates.