Fatal motorcycle collision near Walterboro

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina High Patrol is investigating a fatal collision half a mile outside of Walterboro Wednesday night around 8:00 PM.

According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the crash occurred on Bomar Place near Morgan Lane.

The collision involved one 2006 Suzuki motorcycle traveling East on Bomar Place.

Trooper Tidwell says the motorcycle ran off of the road and into a nearby ditch.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and was transported to Colleton Medical Center where they succumbed to their injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.

A name will be released at a later time.