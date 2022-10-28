COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home that officials believe was intentionally set on fire earlier this year burned for a second time Thursday night.

Colleton County Fire Rescue crews arrived to find the single wide mobile home burning near the corner of Tika Street and Smoak Road.

Fire officials said half the building was left standing after the May fire. But Thursday night’s fire destroyed what was left standing.

Colleton County Fire Rescue courtesy Harold Buzzell

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-549-2211 or Fire-Rescue headquarters at 843-539-1960.