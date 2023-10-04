COLLETON COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) – Several buildings and vehicles were damaged or destroyed during a Monday afternoon fire in Colleton County. 

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, it happened at a property off of Sniders Hwy in the Islandton community. 

Crews arrived to find two garages and vehicles on fire with a nearby storage building starting to burn. 

Multiple fire hoses were used to protect a home and neighboring properties from catching fire. The fires were extinguished after four hours. 

One garage, two vehicles, a tractor and several tools were destroyed. 

  • Courtesy of Colleton County Fire Rescue
  • Courtesy of Colleton County Fire Rescue
  • Courtesy of Colleton County Fire Rescue
  • Courtesy of Colleton County Fire Rescue
“The occupant advised he had worked on a pickup truck in the garage and left to obtain a part to complete the repairs,” said Fire Rescue officials. 

Officials believe the fire started in the garage area.

No injuries are reported. 