COLLETON COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) – Several buildings and vehicles were damaged or destroyed during a Monday afternoon fire in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, it happened at a property off of Sniders Hwy in the Islandton community.

Crews arrived to find two garages and vehicles on fire with a nearby storage building starting to burn.

Multiple fire hoses were used to protect a home and neighboring properties from catching fire. The fires were extinguished after four hours.

One garage, two vehicles, a tractor and several tools were destroyed.

Courtesy of Colleton County Fire Rescue

Courtesy of Colleton County Fire Rescue

Courtesy of Colleton County Fire Rescue

Courtesy of Colleton County Fire Rescue

“The occupant advised he had worked on a pickup truck in the garage and left to obtain a part to complete the repairs,” said Fire Rescue officials.

Officials believe the fire started in the garage area.

No injuries are reported.