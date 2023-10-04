COLLETON COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) – Several buildings and vehicles were damaged or destroyed during a Monday afternoon fire in Colleton County.
According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, it happened at a property off of Sniders Hwy in the Islandton community.
Crews arrived to find two garages and vehicles on fire with a nearby storage building starting to burn.
Multiple fire hoses were used to protect a home and neighboring properties from catching fire. The fires were extinguished after four hours.
One garage, two vehicles, a tractor and several tools were destroyed.
“The occupant advised he had worked on a pickup truck in the garage and left to obtain a part to complete the repairs,” said Fire Rescue officials.
Officials believe the fire started in the garage area.
No injuries are reported.