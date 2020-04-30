Fire destroys several cars at a salvage yard in Round O

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a fire that burned several cars at a salvage yard in Round O.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, a passerby called 911 to report a possible structure fire at Edisto Recycling on Round O Road just about 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say the caller reported seeing flames through the woods, but was unable to access the property because of a locked gate.

When emergency crews arrived, they forced entry to the property and found seven vehicles burning in a holding area.

No structures were on fire.

Fire Rescue officials say six of the vehicles were destroyed and the seventh suffered exterior damage.

Crews were on the scene for two hours.

Video surveillance cameras recorded the fire starting in one car which had been delivered to the property earlier that day and spreading to the adjacent vehicles until all seven were on fire.