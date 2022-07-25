WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Two connected campers that were serving as a home in Colleton County were destroyed during a fire on Saturday.

A passerby noticed flames in the woods near the 1000 block of Keegan Drive near Cromwell Lane just before 8:30 p.m.

After investigating the source, the caller discovered two campers – a large camper and a smaller one – were well involved, according to officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue.

One of the campers had already collapsed when firefighters arrived. They deployed firehouses down a long driveway to the buildings to extinguish the flames.

Both campers were destroyed.

Fire-rescue said no one was at home when the fire began. “The dwelling had power and there were many items in the yard indicating the residence was occupied,” said officials.

Crews were on scene for two hours. The cause of that fire is under investigation.