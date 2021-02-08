Fire destroys Walterboro home early Sunday morning

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A family of six are receiving assistance from the Red Cross after their Walterboro home was destroyed in a fire over the weekend.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, 911 received reports of a fire Sunday just before 3:00 a.m. on King Street in Walterboro. They say the caller reported visible flames coming from the home.

“The family was awakened by smoke and flames in the home and narrowly escaped into the rainy night,” said fire rescue officials.

Crews arrived to find the home about 60% involved and deployed multiple handlines to the building as flames whipped outside of the front windows.

They said a roof over the car port had already collapsed.

Crews worked for about 25 minutes to bring the fire under control and stayed at the scene for an additional two and a half hours performing overhaul.

Officials say the interior of the home was gutted, and the family lost most of their belonging and a vehicle under the car port.

It’s believed that the fire started in the kitchen around the stove. A family member told fire rescue crews that they had been cooking earlier.

The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for immediate needs like food, clothing, and shelter. They are also assisting with referrals for much-needed resourced.