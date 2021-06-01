Family of 6 escaped early morning house fire in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A family of six escaped a fire that destroyed their Walterboro home early Tuesday morning.

9-1-1 received a call about the Platinum Street fire just after 1:00 a.m.; crews arrived within minutes to find that the doublewide mobile home was about 70% involved.

The occupants told firefighters that their dogs woke them up and they saw flames burning across the front porch.

“Firefighter-Paramedics knocked down the flames on the porch, then entered the home through a side door to reach the flames in the interior of the residence,” officials said. “Crews had the fire under control in about 35 minutes, stopping further fire damage to the building.”

The flames burned under the home which caused the floor in two front rooms to collapse. It also burned into the void space above the ceiling which ignited the roof.

Colleton County Fire Rescue

Colleton County Fire Rescue

Colleton County Fire Rescue

Colleton County Fire Rescue

Colleton County Fire Rescue

Firefighters had trouble extinguishing the roof because metal was installed over the old shingles, which made it difficult to reach the burning shingles.

They said most of the interior of the home and most personal belongings were badly damaged.

Officials say the fire started on the front porch at an exterior electrical outlet. “As the fire consumed the porch, it spread under the mobile home and into the attic area, as well as entering the building through several front windows,” crews said.

A Chevrolet Tahoe that was parked next to the residence also received heavy damage. No injuries were reported.