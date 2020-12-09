Fire that destroyed a mobile home in Colleton County may have started near a space heater, officials say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators say a fire that destroyed a family’s home may have started near a space heater early Tuesday morning.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the fire, which burned a mobile home on Augusta Highway, may have been burning for a long period of time before it was first reported to 911 around 1:30 a.m.

The fire appears to have started near a space heater, according to fire crews.

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

They say the family woke up to smoke and flames and were able to safely exit the home. But they said there was some delay in finding someone that could call for help.

Colleton County Fire Rescue crews arrived shortly after receiving the call from dispatch and found the single-wide mobile home completely engulfed in flames.

A bulk of the fire was knocked down within 15 minutes and crews remained at the scene performing overhaul for another 2-1/2 hours.

Crews say the mobile home was destroyed and the family lost all of their belongings.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.