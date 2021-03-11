Firefighters use special equipment to save dogs after Walterboro house fire

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Two dogs survived a house fire Wednesday morning thanks to life-saving canine tools used by Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

Firefighters with the City of Walterboro responded to a structure fire on Klein Street just before noon, where they observed heavy smoke coming from the back of a single-story home.

Crews immediately began efforts to save the structure and during the process located two dogs about ten minutes apart.

The second dog recovered from the home was limp and semi-conscious when it was brought outside. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews who were assisting began performing treatment on the dogs using their ‘Fido Bag,’ which contain specially designed oxygen administration equipment.

Firefighter-Paramedics worked on the first dog for about ten minutes, until the second more serious pup was rescued, and provided treatment on the second dog for about 30 minutes until it was breathing better and able to stand on its own.

Both dogs survived.

Officials say a Fido Bag is carried on every ambulance/medic unit in the Colleton County Fire-Rescue fleet.

The agency has been carrying equipment to care for animals for over 15 years, but the department upgraded the equipment last year with the Fido Bags from the Fetch Foundation.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the foundation donated three bags following a motorhome fire on Interstate 95 where several show dogs were killed.

Fire-Rescue then added Fido Bags to all the county’s ambulances to improve their ability to assist injured animals.

They say each bag is equipped with appropriately sized oxygen masks to fit a variety of sized animals, along with other items to care for them.