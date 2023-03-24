COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- First responders in Colleton County are celebrating a toddler whose quick thinking helped reunite a trapped dog with its owner last week.

According to CCFR, a dog — named Rico — became stuck on March 15 after an old dock collapsed into the water. A 2.5-year-old child at a nearby daycare saw the dog struggling and alerted the daycare owner who called 911.

Crews were able to rescue Rico and he did not appear to suffer any injuries, officials said.

On Friday morning, members of the Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), Colleton County Animal Services, and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office held a short parade to celebrate the toddler.

The boy was gifted a certificate and a stuffed teddy bear as a thank-you from first responders.