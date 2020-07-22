First steps of construction to begin next week on the new US-21 bridge

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, July 27, 2020, Carolina Bridge Company will begin mobilizing equipment to begin the construction of the new US-21 bridge over Sandy Run Creek.

The project is located about a mile north of US-21 and Catterton Lane intersection and about 6 miles south of Sniders Crossroads on US-21.

Construction will be ongoing for the next 14 months or so and motorists are to expect some lane closures throughout the duration of the project.

Authorities urge you to exercise caution when in the area and expect delays.

