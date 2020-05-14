Five city parks reopen Thursday in Walterboro, playgrounds remain closed

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Five city parks and the wildlife sanctuary in Walterboro will reopen on Thursday.

Parks to reopen May 14th include:

• Forest Hills Tennis Center (772 Ireland Hills Drive)

• Pinckney Park (505 Hampton Street)

• Gladys-Whidden Park (215 Lakeside Drive)

• Shaniyah Burden Memorial Park (207 McDaniel Street)

• Mayfield Terrace Park (652 Dowling Avenue)

• Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary (Washington Street to Detreville Road)

All playgrounds in Walterboro remain closed until further notice.

“We ask that while visiting any of these parks that you remember to exercise caution, use proper hygiene and continue to follow the social distancing guidelines as mandated by the Governor’s orders,” said city leaders.

Sankey D. Maree Park is still closed due to damage from a tornado on April 13.