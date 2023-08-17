WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents who live near Ireland Creek in Walterboro may be impacted by rising water associated with recent heavy rainfall.

Officials say portions of Ireland Creek Drive, Ivanhoe Road, and Sweat Street are currently closed due to flooding:

Ivanhoe Road is closed from North Jefferies to West Washington

Sweat Street is closed from Commerce Drive to Witsell Street.

Lands End is closed from Honey Suckle Lane to Ivanhoe Road

Drivers should not travel around barricades and find an alternate route.

Photos via Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photos via Colleton County Fire Rescue



Photos via Colleton County Fire Rescue

The National Weather Service in Charleston reported on Wednesday that water levels along the creek would continue to rise over the next several hours and urged people living nearby to monitor levels and be prepared to seek higher ground.

A flood warning was issued for the county on Thursday through 1:09 a.m.

Emergency management in the county reported that flooding was occurring in the warned area including Ireland Creek and shared images with the National Weather Service.

Here are some images of the flooding along Ireland Creek in Walterboro, SC. Photos courtesy of the Colleton County Emergency Manager. @ColletonFire @ccsocares @ColletonCounty @SCEMD #scwx pic.twitter.com/lKJpyfHuZL — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) August 17, 2023

“Additional water rises are possible through the afternoon and may impact homes and businesses near Ireland Creek,” forecasters said.