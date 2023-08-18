WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding along Ireland Creek continues to impact portions of Walterboro on Friday morning.

The National Weather Service in Charleston reports that the flooding is caused by recent excessive rainfall. A flood warning is in effect for Colleton County, particularly Walterboro, through noon on Friday.

Colleton County Emergency Management reported early Friday that flooding continues along Ireland Creek. But forecasters say the water levels have peaked and are beginning to slowly fall.

“Water level observations from the USGS river gauge located on the Highway 15 bridge show that the creek level continues to fall, and the extent of the flooding will continue to decrease through the morning,” The National Weather Service said.

Still, water remains on portions of Ireland Creek Drive, Ivanhoe Road, Forest Hills Drive, and Sweat Street. But officials say these roadways should become passable later today.

Colleton County Emergency Management shared several images of flooding in the Walterboro community on Thursday.

Images courtesy Colleton County Emergency Management

Never drive around barricades and do not drive onto flooded roadways. Follow guidance from law enforcement if you discover flooding in your area.