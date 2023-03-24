COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Colleton County are investigating a serious high-speed crash that left a driver nearly unscathed Wednesday.

The crash occurred on I-95 near the 47-mile marker around just after 7:45 p.m., according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

Witnesses of the crash reported a Toyota pickup truck headed northbound on the interstate when traffic was slowed due to construction.

The vehicle abruptly crossed over the roadway toward the shoulder when it slammed into the rear of an 18-wheeler, causing the vehicle to drive underneath the trailer of the 18-wheeler.

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

The pick-up truck was heavily damaged as, officials say, the entire driver’s side of the pickup truck was torn away.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and quickly exited the wrecked vehicle.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and denied being taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered no injury.

An investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol is in progress.