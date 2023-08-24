WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Hampton County deputy was arrested in connection with a deadly August 15th shooting at a Walterboro restaurant and bar.

Officers with the Walterboro Police Department were dispatched to Barrel House Grille on Robertson Avenue late in the evening after a woman suffered a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Through an investigation, officers were able to identify 46-year-old Tameka Carter and 43-year-old Marvis Williams as suspects in the shooting. Carter surrendered to law enforcement.

Walterboro Police Department’s Tavara Edwards confirmed to News 2 that Carter was a former deputy for the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office.

Carter faces charges of homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities are still searching for Williams.

News 2 has reached out to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office for additional information regarding Carter’s employment with the agency.