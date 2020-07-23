Four dogs, cat killed after motorhome heading to dog show catches fire on I-95

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Four dogs and a cat where killed Wednesday morning when a motorhome caught fire on I-95 in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the occupants were enroute to a dog show and were transporting several show dogs inside the vehicle at the time.

The driver told emergency crews that they were experiencing mechanical problems and pulled over on the shoulder of the roadway. That’s when they noticed flames coming from under the vehicle near the rear wheels.

With very little time to rescue the animals before the fire engulfed the motorhome, the occupants worked to quickly save eight of the animals before conditions prevented them from re-entering the burning vehicle.

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Fire-Rescue crews said 911 received multiple calls about the fire around 10:30 a.m., which happened near the exit 68 ramp on I-95.

Fire fighters located two of the dogs and buried them for the owner.