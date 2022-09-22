COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency officials in Colleton County said four people were injured in a crash on I-95 between a SUV and a semi-truck Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 3:40 p.m. at the 40-mile marker on I-95 southbound, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

“According to a witness, the Chevrolet Suburban collided with the rear of the Semi, striking the rear tires,” said officials.

The Suburban was pushed into the back of the truck’s cab, rolled off the truck and overturned on the interstate.

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Four occupants in the SUV crawled out of the sun roof and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The truck driver was treated at the scene.

The accident caused one lane of the interstate to be shut down for two hours with over nine miles of traffic backed up.

An investigation is underway by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.