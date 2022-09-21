CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter will host a free microchip clinic on Saturday, October 1.

Owners can have their animals scanned to see if a microchip already exists, and animals that are not already chipped can have a microchip implanted free of charge.

Cats should be brought in a carrier and dogs should be leashed. Owners should bring proof of a current rabies vaccine for all animals.

The event will take place at the Discovery Center Parking Lot and Amphitheater (100 S Jeffries Boulevard, Walterboro) from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.