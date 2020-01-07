Funeral arrangements made for Kim and Lauren Drawdy

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home will host a service for Kim and Lauren Drawdy on Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

The details for the service were released along with Lauren’s obituary.

The service will take place in the chapel of the funeral home, and will be followed by a burial at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, according to the funeral home’s website.

On Wednesday evening, the Drawdy family will host a visitation at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

A Facebook fundraising page has been set up to help the family with the cost of the services.