Funeral arrangements made for mother, son killed in Colleton county double-homicide

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Funeral arrangements have been made for Paul Murdaugh (22) and Margaret Murdaugh (52), who were killed Monday night at their Colleton County home.

The service is set for noon Friday at Hampton Cemetery.

An obituary for Paul described him as friendly and one of a kind. Margaret was described as loving mother who adored her family and friends.

Autopsies were conducted Thursday, but the results have not yet been released. Sources familiar with the investigation anticipate gunshot wounds to be the causes of death.

