COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The father and daughter who were killed in a hunting accident on New Year’s Day will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Investigators say Kim Drawdy and his 9-year-old daughter, Lauren, were shot and killed in the woods behind their Walterboro home when other hunters thought they were deer.

The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Parker Rhoden Funeral Home.

A burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.