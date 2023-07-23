COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service for the victims of the murder-fire incident that took place in Green Pond earlier this month was held at Colleton County High School on Saturday.

The service began at noon as members of the Colleton County community came together to support the grieving family members and honor five of the six victims who were killed in the home along Folly Creek Lane.

The ceremony celebrated the life of Maggie Magwood, Michelle Magwood, Amos Magwood, Shamiah Rutledge and Sariya Manigo.

Saturday’s service had several speakers who expressed their love for the victims and shared fond memories of them as well.

Curtis Magwood was one of the speakers and he says he’s still hurting following the loss of his family members.

“I feel distraught,” Magwood said. “My spirit is intact but I’m still heartbroken. So I acknowledge what has happened, but in God I still trust.

Thirty-three-year-old Ryan Lenard Manigo was arrested in connection with the murder-fire and he has been charged with two counts of murder including the death of his own daughter, as well as attempted murder.

Manigo was denied bond and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says he could face additional charges since their investigation is still ongoing.