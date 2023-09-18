WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Genesis Healthcare will host a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to mark the development of Walterboro Family Care Center.

According to Genesis Healthcare, the new facility will be a Federally Qualified Health Center that will provide a variety of affordable medical services to Colleton, Hampton, and Allendale counties.

Walterboro Family Care Center will offer medical, dental, optometry, pharmaceutical care, and more.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the future site of the facility located at 830 Robertson Road.