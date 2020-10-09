Georgia prison guard arrested in Colleton County with more than $36K in narcotics

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County say a Georgia prison guard was arrested after deputies seized more than $36,000 in narcotics.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Shiloh Loop regarding a service call due to a vehicle blocking the flow of traffic early Friday morning.

When they arrived, deputies approached the car and attempted to contact the driver who was sleeping in the driver’s seat. It was then they observed a considerable amount of narcotics in plain view.

In total, deputies seized 194.8 grams of methamphetamine and 305.8 grams of marijuana.

36-year-old Herbert Mitchell was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

He is being held at the Colleton County Detention Center awaiting his bond hearing. An investigation is on-going.