COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that critically injured a child in Colleton County, fire-rescue officials said.

A 12-year-old girl was critically injured after she was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting that happened along Red Root Road.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. when a mobile home was sprayed with gunfire and one round struck the victim in her leg.

Officials say the victim was inside the home when she was shot which caused a “suspected fracture” to her leg.

Responding Colleton County Sheriff’s deputies provided aid to the victim by applying a tourniquet. When fire-rescue crews arrived, they began to stabilize her.

She was taken to the Children’s Trauma Center at MUSC in Charleston.

There were no other injuries, officials said.

An investigation into the incident is underway.