COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is recovering after he was reportedly shot at a Colleton County home early Saturday morning.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, officials were dispatched to a home on Glover Street at 2:43 a.m. where crews located a victim inside the home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was treated at the scene for his injuries and then transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center.

CCFR says Walterboro Police apprehended a suspect later Saturday morning.

The shooting is under investigation.