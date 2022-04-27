COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some Good Samaritans stepped up just in time to help a man who was shot in the arm Monday night in Walterboro.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a shooting at a Walterboro apartment complex left a 28-year-old man severely injured after receiving a gunshot wound to his arm.

The shooting happened around 11:11 p.m. at the 400 block of Witsell Street.

Crews say the man ran to a nearby apartment where a few people used towels to control his bleeding.

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Firefighter-Paramedic crews arrived shortly after to treat his wounds and give him IV fluids.

He was then airlifted to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

An investigation is in progress by the Walterboro Police Department.