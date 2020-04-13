Grandmother dies after tree crashes through home in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was killed when powerful storms ripped through Colleton County early Monday morning.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said three people – a grandmother, grandfather and a young child – were inside a home on Barracada Road around 7:00 a.m. when storms rolled through the county.

Officials believe the line of storms produced a tornado west of I-95 as it pushed towards Walterboro and into Dorchester County.

According to McRoy, the grandfather gathered to grandmother and the young child and took them into a back room of the home when alerts went off shortly after 7:00 a.m.

Once they got to the room, McRoy said a large tree came crashing through the roof of the home.

He said the grandmother was killed and the grandfathered suffered broken bones after the tree fell on him.

McRoy said the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.