Group of 5 rescued on Edisto River after inflatable rafts drift into downed trees, deflate

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County say two women and three children were rescued on the Edisto River on Saturday.

Firefighter-paramedics with Colleton County Fire Rescue and SCDNR officers responded to Good Hope Landing just after 2:30 p.m. after 911 received a call about a group in trouble on the Edisto River.

Officials say the group had poor cellphone reception, but 911 dispatchers were able to get a general location on them.

They had been traveling on inflatable rafts along the river when the current pushed them into several downed trees laying across the river, causing their rafts to deflate.

Fire-rescue officials say they were able to make it to the bank and said no one was injured.

Crews located the group, retrieved them and transported all five individuals back to the landing without incident. No one required medical assistance.