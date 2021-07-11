Man arrested following standoff in Colleton County

Colleton County News

UPDATE: A man has been taken into custody without further incident following a standoff in Colleton County on Sunday, the sheriff’s office says.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT members are engaged in a standoff Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office tells News 2 authorities are outside of a residence on Pleasant Grove Road attempting to apprehend an individual.

The vicinity is roped off by the SWAT team.

Details are limited but a witness said deputies have been outside of the residence for several hours.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.

