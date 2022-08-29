COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue said two people died Saturday following a head-on crash along SC-64.

According to officials, a witness called 911 to report a pick-up truck driving erratically, when it veered left of center and hit and another pick-up truck head-on.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged after the crash.

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

The drivers were both unrestrained in the crash, causing the roadway to be blocked.

Crews later arrived to find both motorists dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicles, officials said.

The crash prompted an over two-hour closure of Robertson Boulevard near Ireland Creek.