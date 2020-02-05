1  of  2
Head-on crash in Walterboro sends 3 people to the hospital

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A head-on crash involving two vehicles sent three people to the hospital on Tuesday.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a Mercury Mountaineer, traveling north on Cottageville Highway, struck a southbound Buick LaSabre head-on just before 5:30 p.m.

Fire-Rescue officials say a 59-year-old driver in the LaSaber became trapped inside the vehicle suffered multiple traumatic injuries as a result of the crash. The car suffered heavy damage.

Crews were able to free the man from the wreckage using hand tools. A female passenger received non-life threatening injuries.

Both were treated at the scene before being transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston.

A 70-year-old woman who was driving the Mountaineer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Colleton County Medical Center.

Traffic on Cottageville Highway was down to one lane for about an hour as crews worked to clear the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

