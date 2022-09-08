COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a Tuesday crash that left multiple people injured in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the head-on crash happened along Charleston Highway/SC-64 around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

“Two vehicles struck a glancing head-on blow causing an SUV pulling a boat to overturn in the ditch,” officials said.

Two occupants of a Ford sedan were injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Another driver, who was unrestrained, and suffered non-life-threatening injuries and denied being taken to the hospital.

One of the injured parties in the Ford vehicle has to be airlifted after crews said they developed complications that required emergency medical interventions.

Charleston Highway was shut down for several hours. An investigation into the crash is underway by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.