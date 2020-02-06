Head-on crash shut down Augusta Highway near Pierce Road for several hours

UPDATE: Augusta Hwy at Pierce Road has been reopened. Clean up efforts are still in progress.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Augusta Highway near Peirce Road is closed to traffic following a head-on collision involving two trucks.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says the crash happened near the Colleton/Dorchester County line.

Fire-Rescue units are on scene treating the injured and mitigating a fuel leak.

Motorists are asked to use an alternate route. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.