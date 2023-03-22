COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews responded Tuesday to a structure fire caused by a heater that was left on.

According to CCFR, crews responded around 2:00 p.m. to the metal building, which caught fire after a heater ignited flammable liquids and materials in the workshop.

Via CCFR

Via CCFR

Via CCFR

Via CCFR

Via CCFR

Leaves and straw on the roof also caught fire, and the fire burned through the back wall of the building, spreading to nearby “grass, brush, and some materials stored in the back of the shop,” according to CCFR.

The owner told crews that he noticed smoke venting from the building and tried to put the flames out with a fire extinguisher before calling 911.

Crews cut through a garage door to enter the building and deployed two handlines to get the flames under control.

CCFR was able to extinguish the fire, but there was “substantial damage to the metal building, tools, equipment, and two vehicles” which were being repaired.