COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to a crash that left a man seriously injured Friday.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a small Nissan pickup truck was traveling on Featherbed Road Friday afternoon when it veered off the road and struck several trees.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at 6:03 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews worked to extract the driver from the vehicle.

Reports say the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown into the back seat of the truck.

He suffered multiple injuries and was transported via helicopter to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.