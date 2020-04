COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened late Monday night in Colleton County.

Troopers say the driver of a Chevy pick-up truck was killed after running off Beulah Road and hitting an embankment.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

A name of that victim has not yet been released.