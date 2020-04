COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are responding to an overturned tractor trailer and several trees down on the interstate in Colleton County

According to Trooper Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the overturned tractor trailer and several trees were down on I-95 southbound near mile marker 55.

A detour has been put into place at exit 57 southbound.