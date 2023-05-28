COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews say a home has caught fire a second time after the homeowner was burning brush in Colleton County.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire on Deleoch Avenue at 11:27 a.m. Thursday morning.

CCFR arrived to find flames on the eaves and roof of the home.

Pieces of the roof had dropped into the home and caught fire.

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Crews quickly extinguished the fire.

The homeowner had attempted to burn brush around the front of the home. CCFR believes the tall brush ignited the wooden eaves on the roof.

According to reports, a previous fire in 2021 substantially damaged the home.