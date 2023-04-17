COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A family has been displaced following a kitchen fire at their Round O home Sunday night.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, dispatchers received reports of a structure fire on Lemuel Avenue around 8:27 p.m.

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Upon arrival, crews found a single-story home involved in flames.

The occupants advised officials that everyone was out of the home. Residents had rescued pet dogs, snakes, and rodents upon evacuation.

One person was transported to Colleton Medical Center with a leg injury.

Crews were on the scene for approximately four hours.

Reports say the interior of the home was destroyed and the family lost most of their belongings.

The homeowner told officials they were cooking and went outside to get the children to come inside. When they returned the kitchen was on fire.