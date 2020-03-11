Home destroyed by fire in Colleton County

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – A home in Colleton County was destroyed by an early morning fire.

According to Colleton County Fire and Rescue, crews responded to a mobile home on Bent Gate Lane around 1:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found that the fire was “fully involved.” One of the two metal roofs on the structure had already collapsed, and both roofs had to be removed for crews to completely extinguish the flames.

Colleton County Fire and Rescue reports that they were on scene for nearly three hours.

Although “initial reports indicated someone may be inside the home,” no one was found and neighbors “advised that a vehicle which was usually at the home was not there.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated.