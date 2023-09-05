COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a fire destroyed a home and left a firefighter injured Saturday in Johnsville.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), a neighbor called 9-1-1 at 12:31 p.m. reporting a fire at a home on Johnsville Road.

CCFR arrived to find heavy smoke conditions and flames from the roof of the double-wide mobile home.

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

A portion of the roof in the back of the home had already collapsed.

One firefighter received minor burns during the incident.

Fire units were on the scene for three hours.

Officials believe the fire started from an electrical problem near the exterior A/C unit.

The occupant of the home was displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross.