COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County area home suffered serious damage in a blaze that broke out Friday morning, according to fire-rescue crews.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a home after numerous reports of fire coming from the roof of a Jonesville home, just after midnight on Friday.

As the flames spread through the roof and attic, crews deployed multiple hoses. The blaze then began to vent from all the home’s openings at its eaves, crews said.

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

One resident was found and safely evacuated the home as crews began to control the flames within a half hour.

Crews remained on the scene for nearly four hours for overhaul.

The resident said he was smoking earlier and returned to find an entire room engulfed in flames.

Crews reported that a majority of the home’s exterior was “still standing,” however the inside suffered major damage.