COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A hunting lodge was damaged during a fire Tuesday evening in Colleton County.

Individuals attending church next door to the lodge saw smoke coming from the building around 8:00 p.m. and alerted the owner, who then called 9-1-1, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue.

“Fire-Rescue units arrived minutes later to find smoke coming from the eaves on all sides of the single-story wood frame building,” officials said. “The owner had used a garden hose on the fire prior to the fire units arriving.”

Officials said the fire burned into an exterior wall. Firefighters had to use a chainsaw to remove a section of the wall and extinguish flames.

The building and most of the items inside were saved; however, the building suffered fire, smoke, and water damage.

Officials believe the fire was electrical in nature. No injuries were reported.