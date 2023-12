COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has closed Hwy 174 at the Edistonian gas station due to flooding.

Sheriff deputies reported 2 1/2 feet of moving water over the Causeway. Water has also crossed Palmetto Blvd at both the 100 and 500 blocks.

